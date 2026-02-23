Two foreign vessels seized for illegal fishing off Queensland, Australia

The Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted two foreign fishing vessels in the vicinity of Albany Islands, Queensland, on Friday, February 20.
This follows the success of operations on February 14 and 15 during which the ABF intercepted a further two foreign fishing vessels as part of the newly launched initiative Operation Broadstaff.
During intelligence led patrols of the region, ABF officers from Maritime Border Command, working with partner agencies, intercepted two suspected illegal foreign fishing vessels near Cape York.
Following boarding and inspection of both vessels by ABF officers, it was determined that suspected illegal fishing had taken place.
Officers identified 510 kg of salt and fishing equipment on board the vessels. After consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), the ABF undertook apprehension, seizing the fishing equipment and disposing of the salt.
The crew were apprehended and transferred to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA. In due course, the two vessels will be disposed of in accordance with Australian law.
Operation Broadstaff remains ongoing, with further activity planned across northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.