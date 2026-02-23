Two foreign vessels seized for illegal fishing off Queensland, Australia

Following boarding and inspection of both vessels by ABF officers, it was determined that suspected illegal fishing had taken place.

Officers identified 510 kg of salt and fishing equipment on board the vessels. After consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), the ABF undertook apprehension, seizing the fishing equipment and disposing of the salt.

The crew were apprehended and transferred to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA. In due course, the two vessels will be disposed of in accordance with Australian law.

Operation Broadstaff remains ongoing, with further activity planned across northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.