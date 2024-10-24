Fishing Vessel News Roundup | October 24 – Russian seiners and trawlers, Norwegian wellboats and more
Deliveries include a wellboat, a gillnetter, and a twin-rig trawler. Construction continues on a new freezer trawler and compact seiners for Russian owners and a purser-trawler for an Icelandic fishing company. Finally, a Norwegian live transport company places an order for a hybrid newbuild.
Norway's Rostein orders new battery-hybrid wellboat
Norwegian operator Rostein has placed an order for a new wellboat with a capacity of 3,700 cubic metres and a battery-hybrid propulsion system.
The vessel will be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipskompetanse and built by Larsnes Mek Verksted. Delivery is scheduled for the summer of 2026.
Norwegian owner takes delivery of new gillnetter
Norwegian fishing company Sagen Fisk has taken delivery of a new line and gillnet fishing boat built by Iceland-based Trefjar.
Named Tiina E, the newbuild has an LOA of 9.99 metres and a fish hold that can store 12 tubs of 380 litres each. Power is provided by a Scania D9 main engine.
Facilities for the three crewmembers include berths, a galley, and a mess.
Russian yard floats out two new compact seiners
Russian shipyard Torsiotest recently launched two new vessels in a new series of compact seine netting vessels ordered by the V.I. Lenin Fishing Collective Farm based in Russia's Far East.
Like earlier sisters Sokoch and Apaha, Karaga and Karymai were built to a design by local engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register Shipping requirements. The Project 04130 series of seiners are designed to catch fish in raw form with processing only to be done subsequently at onshore factories.
Spanish yard delivers twin-rig trawler to Iceland's Thorbjorn
Armon Shipyard of Spain recently handed over a new trawler to Icelandic fishing company Thorbjörn. Named after Thorbjörn's co-founder and mother of current company managing director Gunnar Tómasson, the Skipasyn-designed Hulda Björnsdóttir will be operated primarily as a twin-rig trawler focusing on cod and other demersal fish species.
Russian Fishery Company's newest factory trawler floated out
Russia's Admiralty Shipyards, a division of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched a new trawler ordered by local owner Russian Fishery Company.
Kapitan Yunak is the fifth of ten Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping IA Super and Ice3 rules.
Icelandic owner’s new purser-trawler wraps up sea trials
Danish shipbuilder Karstensens Skibsværft has completed conducting sea trials of a new pelagic and demersal trawler ordered by Iceland-based fishing company Gjögur.
The DNV-classed Hakon is also equipped for purse seining. It will soon be delivered to Iceland and will replace an earlier similarly named vessel that was completed for the same owner in 2001.
New large wellboat delivered to Norway's Seistar Holding
A new large wellboat was recently handed over to Norwegian owner Seistar Holding. Designed by Salt Ship Design, Seigrunn will be used primarily for the transport of live salmon.