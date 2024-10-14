Spanish yard delivers twin-rig trawler to Iceland's Thorbjorn

The newbuild has a length of 58 metres, a beam of 13.6 metres, and space for 15 crewmembers. Power is provided by a 2,380kW MAN 7L27/38 low-speed main engine that drives a 5,000mm three-bladed propeller via a Reintjes gearbox. Electrical power is meanwhile supplied by 500kW and 250kW generators from Scania.

Although initially used only for trawling, the vessel also boasts processing and freezing facilities such as an icemaker and a semi-automated tub handling system. The deck equipment was meanwhile provided by Ibercisa.