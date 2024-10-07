New large wellboat delivered to Norway's Seistar Holding
A new large wellboat was recently handed over to Norwegian owner Seistar Holding. Designed by Salt Ship Design, Seigrunn will be used primarily for the transport of live salmon.
The newbuild is one of the largest wellboats in operation today, measuring 110 metres by 24.6 metres and with a deadweight tonnage of 12,000 and a total live transport capacity of 8,000 cubic metres. It is also equipped with specially designed cylindrical tanks to ensure the safe handling of fish.
The vessel is powered by a hybrid propulsion setup that can deliver a service speed of 11 knots. Accommodation is meanwhile available for 16 crewmembers.v
Seigrunn is one of two wellboats ordered by Seistar Holding in December 2020. Like the 70-metre Seifjell, which was handed over earlier this year, the larger Seigrunn is classed by DNV and designed by Salt Ship Design.
Both vessels will be operated off Western Norway.