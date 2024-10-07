New large wellboat delivered to Norway's Seistar Holding

The newbuild is one of the largest wellboats in operation today, measuring 110 metres by 24.6 metres and with a deadweight tonnage of 12,000 and a total live transport capacity of 8,000 cubic metres. It is also equipped with specially designed cylindrical tanks to ensure the safe handling of fish.

The vessel is powered by a hybrid propulsion setup that can deliver a service speed of 11 knots. Accommodation is meanwhile available for 16 crewmembers.v