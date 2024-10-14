Russian Fishery Company's newest factory trawler floated out

Kapitan Yunak is the fifth of ten Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping IA Super and Ice3 rules.

The vessel will be used for pelagic trawling of Alaska pollock and herring in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and adjacent Far East waters. It is designed to yield an annual catch totalling more than 60,000 tonnes, a productivity level more than twice that of the existing vessels of the Far East fishing fleet.