Russian Fishery Company's newest factory trawler floated out
Russia's Admiralty Shipyards, a division of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched a new trawler ordered by local owner Russian Fishery Company.
Kapitan Yunak is the fifth of ten Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping IA Super and Ice3 rules.
The vessel will be used for pelagic trawling of Alaska pollock and herring in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and adjacent Far East waters. It is designed to yield an annual catch totalling more than 60,000 tonnes, a productivity level more than twice that of the existing vessels of the Far East fishing fleet.
Upon completion, Kapitan Yunak will have a length of 108.2 metres, a moulded beam of 21 metres, a draught of eight metres, a displacement of 13,500 tonnes, berthing spaces and an onboard hospital for 155 crewmembers, and a fish hold with capacity for 5,620 metres.
The onboard factory will have a daily freezing capacity of 400 tonnes and will be equipped for processing of fillet, minced surimi, and fishmeal. The processing equipment was selected to help minimise excess, resulting in fish products of higher quality.