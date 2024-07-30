Fishing & Aquaculture

Fishing Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Newbuilds for Russia and Iceland, Norwegian hybrid wellboat's sea trials and more

New vessels have been handed over to owners in Russia and Iceland. A trawler/crab boat ordered by a Quebec company is nearing delivery. Finally, sea trials have begun for a Norwegian-owned hybrid wellboat.

Compact seine netter delivered to Russian owner

The Lenin Fishing Collective Farm on Kamchatka in Russia's Far East has taken delivery of the second in a series of new seine netting vessels. Sokoch will join earlier sister Apache in operating in coastal waters.

The remaining four vessels in the same series will be delivered by the first half of 2025. The construction of the entire series is in fulfilment of an investment quota initiative launched by the Russian government.

Russia's Norebo acquires new factory trawler

Russian fishing company the Norebo Group recently took delivery of a new factory trawler built at its own shipyard in Otradnoye. Named Valentin Manturov, the vessel measures 70 by 13.5 metres and is crewed by 60 people.

The vessel will be operated primarily in the North and South Atlantic. The onboard factory is optimised for processing of frozen fillets as well as fish oil, fishmeal, and canned products.

Valentin Manturov is the first in a planned series of four vessels.

Quebec fishing company christens newest trawler/crabber

Pêcheries Michel Turbide, a fishing company owned by boat skipper Marco Turbide of Quebec, has formally named a new combination trawling and crab fishing vessel built by Canadian shipyard Chantier Naval Forillon. The Navanex-designed San Marco VII will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, where it will fish for redfish and snow crab depending on the season.

Iceland's Isfelagid takes delivery of new triple-rig trawler

Celiktrans Shipyard of Turkey has delivered a new triple-rig trawler ordered by Icelandic fishing company Isfelagid. Designed by Icelandic naval architecture firm Nautic, Sigurbjörg has an LOA of 48.1 metres, a beam of 14 metres, four Ibercisa trawl winches, a catch handling deck with an area of 285 square metres, and a 630-cubic-metre fishroom with space for up to 185 tonnes.

Sea trials begin for Bronnbat Nord's newest hybrid wellboat

Sefine Shipyard in Turkey has begun conducting sea trials of a new hybrid wellboat ordered by Norwegian live fish transport company Brønnbåt Nord. Following the trials, Caspian will sail under its own power to its new homeport of Harstad in Northern Norway.

