Fishing Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Newbuilds for Russia and Iceland, Norwegian hybrid wellboat's sea trials and more

Compact seine netter delivered to Russian owner

The Lenin Fishing Collective Farm on Kamchatka in Russia's Far East has taken delivery of the second in a series of new seine netting vessels. Sokoch will join earlier sister Apache in operating in coastal waters.

The remaining four vessels in the same series will be delivered by the first half of 2025. The construction of the entire series is in fulfilment of an investment quota initiative launched by the Russian government.