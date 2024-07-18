Iceland's Isfelagid takes delivery of new triple-rig trawler

Celiktrans Shipyard of Turkey has delivered a new triple-rig trawler ordered by Icelandic fishing company Isfelagid. Designed by Icelandic naval architecture firm Nautic, Sigurbjörg has an LOA of 48.1 metres, a beam of 14 metres, four Ibercisa trawl winches, a catch handling deck with an area of 285 square metres, and a 630-cubic-metre fishroom with space for up to 185 tonnes.

A crew of 16 will be accommodated in single and double cabins while the propulsion system includes a 1,795kW engine and a 3,800mm propeller. This arrangement will be capable of delivering a bollard pull of 45 tonnes.