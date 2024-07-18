Iceland's Isfelagid takes delivery of new triple-rig trawler

Celiktrans Shipyard of Turkey has delivered a new triple-rig trawler ordered by Icelandic fishing company Isfelagid. Designed by Icelandic naval architecture firm Nautic, Sigurbjörg has an LOA of 48.1 metres, a beam of 14 metres, four Ibercisa trawl winches, a catch handling deck with an area of 285 square metres, and a 630-cubic-metre fishroom with space for up to 185 tonnes.
A crew of 16 will be accommodated in single and double cabins while the propulsion system includes a 1,795kW engine and a 3,800mm propeller. This arrangement will be capable of delivering a bollard pull of 45 tonnes.
The trawler's inverted bow provides wave-breaking capability, minimising resistance and improving onboard comfort. The vessel is also stable enough to allow fishing to be performed safely.
The array of fishing and deck equipment includes Ibercisa winches and a Scantrol autotrawl system. A 630-cubic-metre fishroom can hold catch totalling approximately 185 tonnes. Sorted catch is brought from the handling area to the fishroom via an automated lift.