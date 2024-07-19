Quebec fishing company christens newest trawler/crabber

Pêcheries Michel Turbide, a fishing company owned by boat skipper Marco Turbide of Quebec, has formally named a new combination trawling and crab fishing vessel built by Canadian shipyard Chantier Naval Forillon. The Navanex-designed San Marco VII will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, where it will fish for redfish and snow crab depending on the season.
The 23.99-metre newbuild has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure. Power is provided by a Yanmar main engine capable of delivering speeds of up to 10 knots.
The vessel features a bulbous bow that can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pitching. Two recessed stabilisers are also fitted to dampen motion, ensuring stability while underway and when hauling catch on board.
The fishroom can hold up to 130 tonnes of redfish or 32 tonnes of snow crab. Rearranging the equipment layout to facilitate the transition between trawling and crab catching can be completed in two days.