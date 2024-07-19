Quebec fishing company christens newest trawler/crabber

Pêcheries Michel Turbide, a fishing company owned by boat skipper Marco Turbide of Quebec, has formally named a new combination trawling and crab fishing vessel built by Canadian shipyard Chantier Naval Forillon. The Navanex-designed San Marco VII will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, where it will fish for redfish and snow crab depending on the season.

The 23.99-metre newbuild has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure. Power is provided by a Yanmar main engine capable of delivering speeds of up to 10 knots.