Sea trials begin for Bronnbat Nord's newest hybrid wellboat

Sefine Shipyard in Turkey has begun conducting sea trials of a new hybrid wellboat ordered by Norwegian live fish transport company Brønnbåt Nord. Following the trials, Caspian will sail under its own power to its new homeport of Harstad in Northern Norway.

The 79.9-metre wellboat is fitted with a propulsion package supplied by MAN. This includes an 8L27/38 medium-speed main engine that produces 2,920 kW at 800 rpm; a VBS790 controllable-pitch propeller housed in a nozzle; a 12V125D 1,800kW generator; an 800kW auxiliary generator; and an Alphatronic 3000 propulsion control system. The propeller is driven via a RENK gearbox.