Fishing Vessel News Roundup | July 10 – Chinese harvesting platform, Norwegian hybrid wellboat order and more

A new semi-submersible harvesting platform enters service in China as a UK owner formally names the latest addition to its pelagic fleet. A French scallop boat is launched into the water for the first time. Finally, orders include a wellboat, a seiner/trawler, and a harsh-weather feed barge for operation in Iceland,
UK-based Fiskebas Fishing has formally named a new midwater pelagic trawler built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. Antarctic is the second vessel to be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for Fiskebas after the 2004-built Antarctic II.
The new trawler measure 69.6 metres long and has accommodations for up to 14 people. It will undergo sea trials in the coming weeks prior to commencing operational sailings.
French shipbuilder Manche Industrie Marine (MIM) has launched a new trawler ordered by fishing company Cap Fagnet. Once in service, the 19.95-metre Le Relais will be used primarily to catch scallops.
The steel/aluminium vessel will have a 55-cubic-metre fishroom, a catch sorting table, and accommodations for six crewmembers. The propulsion will deliver a service speed of 9.5 knots and a bollard pull of 11 tonnes.
Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has handed over a new deep-sea aquaculture platform fitted with intelligent systems. Gesheng No 1 was designed by Zhuhai Gesheng Technology in compliance with China Classification Society rules to be capable of withstanding strong winds and currents, allowing fish farming to be carried out safely regardless of weather and sea conditions.
Icelandic fish farm operator Kaldvik has placed an order for a new feed barge to be built by Norwegian aquaculture support specialist the AKVA Group. The barge will be capable of handling extreme weather conditions and high waves and is designed for Iceland's rough coastlines.
Norwegian aquaculture service company AquaShip and fish transport specialist Intership, which now operate as a single merged entity, have placed an order for a new wellboat to be built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. The new vessel will have a transport capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and a hybrid propulsion arrangement to reduce emissions and ensure gentle and efficient fish handling.
Norwegian family-owned fishing company Østerbris has awarded Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark a contract for the construction of a new pelagic trawler that can also be configured for purse seining. The trawler, which will also be named Østerbris, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027, replacing an earlier similarly named vessel completed in 2014.