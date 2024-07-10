Fishing & Aquaculture

Fishing Vessel News Roundup | July 10 – Chinese harvesting platform, Norwegian hybrid wellboat order and more

A new semi-submersible harvesting platform enters service in China as a UK owner formally names the latest addition to its pelagic fleet. A French scallop boat is launched into the water for the first time. Finally, orders include a wellboat, a seiner/trawler, and a harsh-weather feed barge for operation in Iceland,

UK's Fiskebas Fishing christens new pelagic trawler

Antarctic Fiskebas Fishing Skipsteknisk Zamakona Yards
Christening of Antarctic at Zamakona Yards' Bilbao facilities, July 6, 2024Zamakona Yards

UK-based Fiskebas Fishing has formally named a new midwater pelagic trawler built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. Antarctic is the second vessel to be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for Fiskebas after the 2004-built Antarctic II.

The new trawler measure 69.6 metres long and has accommodations for up to 14 people. It will undergo sea trials in the coming weeks prior to commencing operational sailings.

French builder launches new scalloper

Le Relais Cap Fagnet Manche Industrie Marine
Le Relais being launched into the waterManche Industrie Marine

French shipbuilder Manche Industrie Marine (MIM) has launched a new trawler ordered by fishing company Cap Fagnet. Once in service, the 19.95-metre Le Relais will be used primarily to catch scallops.

The steel/aluminium vessel will have a 55-cubic-metre fishroom, a catch sorting table, and accommodations for six crewmembers. The propulsion will deliver a service speed of 9.5 knots and a bollard pull of 11 tonnes.

Chinese-built intelligent aquaculture platform begins operations

Gesheng No 1 Zhuhai Gesheng Technology COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry
One of the harvesting spaces of Gesheng No 1China Classification Society

Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has handed over a new deep-sea aquaculture platform fitted with intelligent systems. Gesheng No 1 was designed by Zhuhai Gesheng Technology in compliance with China Classification Society rules to be capable of withstanding strong winds and currents, allowing fish farming to be carried out safely regardless of weather and sea conditions.

Iceland's Kaldvik orders harsh weather feed barge from Norwegian builder

Kaldvik Akva Group
A previously delivered Akva feed bargeKaldvik

Icelandic fish farm operator Kaldvik has placed an order for a new feed barge to be built by Norwegian aquaculture support specialist the AKVA Group. The barge will be capable of handling extreme weather conditions and high waves and is designed for Iceland's rough coastlines.

Norwegian owner orders hybrid wellboat with 4,000cbm capacity

Aquaship Intership Salt Ship Design Zamakona Yards
Rendering of a new hybrid wellboat ordered by Aquaship/IntershipIntership

Norwegian aquaculture service company AquaShip and fish transport specialist Intership, which now operate as a single merged entity, have placed an order for a new wellboat to be built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. The new vessel will have a transport capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and a hybrid propulsion arrangement to reduce emissions and ensure gentle and efficient fish handling.

Norway's Østerbris taps Danish yard for seiner/trawler construction

Østerbris Karstensens Skibsværft
Rendering of ØsterbrisKarstensens Skibsværft

Norwegian family-owned fishing company Østerbris has awarded Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark a contract for the construction of a new pelagic trawler that can also be configured for purse seining. The trawler, which will also be named Østerbris, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027, replacing an earlier similarly named vessel completed in 2014.

