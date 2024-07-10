Fishing Vessel News Roundup | July 10 – Chinese harvesting platform, Norwegian hybrid wellboat order and more

UK-based Fiskebas Fishing has formally named a new midwater pelagic trawler built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. Antarctic is the second vessel to be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for Fiskebas after the 2004-built Antarctic II.

The new trawler measure 69.6 metres long and has accommodations for up to 14 people. It will undergo sea trials in the coming weeks prior to commencing operational sailings.