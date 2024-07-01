Norwegian owner orders hybrid wellboat with 4,000cbm capacity

Norwegian aquaculture service company AquaShip and fish transport specialist Intership, which now operate as a single merged entity, have placed an order for a new wellboat to be built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. The new vessel will have a transport capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and a hybrid propulsion arrangement to reduce emissions and ensure gentle and efficient fish handling.
The new wellboat will be the 41st vessel in the merged AquaShip/Intership fleet. It will be fitted with a large battery pack and a specially designed reverse osmosis (RO) system. The RO system has a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day and will be used to treat amoebic gill disease.
Design work on the new wellboat will be provided by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design. The vessel will be third to be built by Zamakona Yards for Intership after the 2,200-cubic-metre, hybrid wellboats Inter Atlantic and Inter Scotia.