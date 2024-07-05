Iceland's Kaldvik orders harsh weather feed barge from Norwegian builder

Icelandic fish farm operator Kaldvik has placed an order for a new feed barge to be built by Norwegian aquaculture support specialist the AKVA Group. The barge will be capable of handling extreme weather conditions and high waves and is designed for Iceland's rough coastlines.

A unique V-shaped bottom will help the hull cut through waves and stay stable, ensuring that operations run smoothly even in rough seas. Reinforced structures will also be built into the hull to protect against harsh weather and rough waters.