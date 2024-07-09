Chinese-built intelligent aquaculture platform begins operations

Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has handed over a new deep-sea aquaculture platform fitted with intelligent systems. Gesheng No 1 was designed by Zhuhai Gesheng Technology in compliance with China Classification Society rules to be capable of withstanding strong winds and currents, allowing fish farming to be carried out safely regardless of weather and sea conditions.

The semi-submersible platform has a length of 86 metres, a beam of 32 metres, a height of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 30,000 cubic metres. Key features include generators, feed storage and refrigeration equipment, automatic feeding systems, underwater surveillance cameras, and environmental monitoring systems.