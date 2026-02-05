Fishing Vessel News Roundup | February 6 – Chinese intelligent harvesting platform, Russian crab boats and more

Deliveries include a crab boat for operation in Russian waters and a Danish seiner for a Norwegian owner. Construction meanwhile continues on an offshore harvesting platform that will be deployed in the South China Sea. Lastly, a Norwegian firm has unveiled design images of a new large-capacity wellboat with reverse osmosis and delousing systems.
Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk recently unveiled design images of a new wellboat with a live transport capacity of 5,000 cubic metres.
The 80-metre-long vessel will be equipped with two 2,500-cubic-metre live tanks, delousing facilities, and reverse osmosis systems that can produce freshwater at a rate of 12,000 cubic metres every 24 hours.
Marin Teknikk said the wellboat will deliver the fastest treatment/load/unload time in the industry.
Norway-based fishing company Myre Kystdrift recently took delivery of a new whitefish seiner built locally by Larsnes Mek Verksted.
The Seacon-designed Kapp Linné was built from the outset to combine Danish seine fishing equipment for catching cod and salmon with stun and bleed facilities for farmed salmon and trout, thus ensuring year-round operation.
Myre Kystdrift's owners Michael Lockert and Olav Lassesen had decided upon a combination vessel instead of having only one specialised yet costly platform that would only sit idle for eight months.
Veolia Shipyard in China launched a new offshore aquaculture platform on Saturday, January 10.
Zhuhai Qin was developed jointly by Sun Yat-Sen University and Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 110 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a draught of 15 metres, and six cages with a total volume of 60,000 cubic metres of seawater.
The platform utilises a semi-submersible structure, which will enable it to withstand Beaufort Force 15 conditions in the South China Sea.
The Krasnoye Sormovo division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has handed over a new crab fishing vessel to the North West Fishing Consortium.
The newbuild belongs to the Project KSP01 series of vessels, which also feature processing equipment specifically for use with crabs.
The vessel has a length of 61.9 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a maximum draught of 6.4 metres. Power is provided by a 2,720kW main engine while a 940kW generator and a 350kW generator supply electricity for the various onboard systems.
The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has completed conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel.
Senten belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port, though these may also be configured for longline fishing if required.
Construction of the vessel was done in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.