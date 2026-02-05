Fishing Vessel News Roundup | February 6 – Chinese intelligent harvesting platform, Russian crab boats and more

Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk recently unveiled design images of a new wellboat with a live transport capacity of 5,000 cubic metres.

The 80-metre-long vessel will be equipped with two 2,500-cubic-metre live tanks, delousing facilities, and reverse osmosis systems that can produce freshwater at a rate of 12,000 cubic metres every 24 hours.

Marin Teknikk said the wellboat will deliver the fastest treatment/load/unload time in the industry.