Norway's Myre Kystdrift welcomes combination seiner and bleeding boat to fleet

Norway-based fishing company Myre Kystdrift recently took delivery of a new whitefish seiner built locally by Larsnes Mek Verksted.
The Seacon-designed Kapp Linné was built from the outset to combine Danish seine fishing equipment for catching cod and salmon with stun and bleed facilities for farmed salmon and trout, thus ensuring year-round operation.
Myre Kystdrift's owners Michael Lockert and Olav Lassesen had decided upon a combination vessel instead of having only one specialised yet costly platform that would only sit idle for eight months.
The newbuild has a length of 51 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of three metres, and accommodation for a crew of 11. Power is provided by a Yanmar 6EY26W main engine that drives a Finnøy propeller.
The rest of the propulsion setup consists of a Scania DI13 91M generator and a battery pack supplied by Smart Automation.
The fish handling equipment includes 500-cubic-metre RSW tanks and two Optimar processing lines. One is a manual line for whitefish and the other is a fully automatic line for stun and bleed use.