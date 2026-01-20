Norway's Myre Kystdrift welcomes combination seiner and bleeding boat to fleet

Norway-based fishing company Myre Kystdrift recently took delivery of a new whitefish seiner built locally by Larsnes Mek Verksted.

The Seacon-designed Kapp Linné was built from the outset to combine Danish seine fishing equipment for catching cod and salmon with stun and bleed facilities for farmed salmon and trout, thus ensuring year-round operation.

Myre Kystdrift's owners Michael Lockert and Olav Lassesen had decided upon a combination vessel instead of having only one specialised yet costly platform that would only sit idle for eight months.