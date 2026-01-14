Chinese yard launches new intelligent aquaculture platform

Veolia Shipyard in China launched a new offshore aquaculture platform on Saturday, January 10.
Zhuhai Qin was developed jointly by Sun Yat-Sen University and Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 110 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a draught of 15 metres, and six cages with a total volume of 60,000 cubic metres of seawater.
The platform utilises a semi-submersible structure, which will enable it to withstand Beaufort Force 15 conditions in the South China Sea.
The platform will be fitted with solar panels that will provide electrical power continuously without relying on onboard generators. There will also be an automatic feeding system and 5G connectivity permitting real-time monitoring of various parameters from a shore control station.
The platform can take on the secondary function of marine scientific research and testing to aid in the development of new systems for use in the aquaculture industry.
Once operational, Zhuhai Qin will be deployed in offshore waters to harvest premium fish species such as grouper and golden pomfret.