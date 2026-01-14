Chinese yard launches new intelligent aquaculture platform

The platform will be fitted with solar panels that will provide electrical power continuously without relying on onboard generators. There will also be an automatic feeding system and 5G connectivity permitting real-time monitoring of various parameters from a shore control station.

The platform can take on the secondary function of marine scientific research and testing to aid in the development of new systems for use in the aquaculture industry.

Once operational, Zhuhai Qin will be deployed in offshore waters to harvest premium fish species such as grouper and golden pomfret.