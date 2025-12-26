New crab boat delivered to Russia's North West Fishing Consortium

The Krasnoye Sormovo division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has handed over a new crab fishing vessel to the North West Fishing Consortium.
The newbuild belongs to the Project KSP01 series of vessels, which also feature processing equipment specifically for use with crabs.
The vessel has a length of 61.9 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a maximum draught of 6.4 metres. Power is provided by a 2,720kW main engine while a 940kW generator and a 350kW generator supply electricity for the various onboard systems.
The fishing equipment is designed to allow crab catching in water depths of between 20 and 400 metres, A 60-cubic metre tank will be used for storing live crab while the freezer hold has a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres.
The Project KSP01 vessels are capable of operating in North Atlantic and Arctic waters and can stay out at sea for 50 days.
Design work on the vessels was undertaken in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.