Workboat News Roundup | November 20 – New Russian icebreakers, Canadian Coast Guard ocean research ship and more

The Canadian Coast Guard has taken delivery of a new oceanographic science vessel while construction continues on new nuclear-powered icebreakers for Russian operator Rosatom. Other shipbuilding projects in the pipeline include a new research vessel for a Taiwanese science institute and floating saltwater treatment facilities.
Russia's state-owned Baltic Shipyard recently laid the keel of a new Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker ordered by local energy company Rotasom.
Stalingrad is the fifth vessel to be built under Project 22220. The name was chosen to commemorate the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II.
A new nuclear-powered icebreaker being built for Russian energy company Rosatom is now 70 per cent complete, according to Andrei Puchkov, General Director of Russia's state-owned Baltic Shipyard.
Earlier this week, Puchkov confirmed that work on the Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka has been proceeding as scheduled, and that the vessel will be handed over to Rosatom's icebreaking arm Atomflot before the end of 2026.
BW Offshore and BW Group have established a 50/50 joint venture entity, BW Elara, to design and build floating desalination units (FDU).
The companies stated that the new venture will combine BW Offshore’s experience in developing floating production units with BW Water’s desalination expertise to offer, “a rapidly deployable freshwater solution to address global water constraints.”
Singapore-based Marco Polo Marine, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Marco Polo Shipyard, has been awarded a contract from the National Academy of Marine Research of Taiwan (NAMR) for the design and construction of a 4,000GT oceanographic research vessel.
The contract is valued at approximately NT$4.678 billion (US$150 million).
The Canadian Coast Guard took delivery of a new research vessel from Seaspan Shipyards on Thursday, November 13.
Classed as an "offshore oceanographic science vessel" (OOSV), CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk measure 88 metres long and will accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists.