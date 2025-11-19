Russian builder says new nuclear-powered icebreaker now 70 per cent complete

A new nuclear-powered icebreaker being built for Russian energy company Rosatom is now 70 per cent complete, according to Andrei Puchkov, General Director of Russia's state-owned Baltic Shipyard.

Earlier this week, Puchkov confirmed that work on the Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka has been proceeding as scheduled, and that the vessel will be handed over to Rosatom's icebreaking arm Atomflot before the end of 2026.