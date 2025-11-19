Russian builder says new nuclear-powered icebreaker now 70 per cent complete

A new nuclear-powered icebreaker being built for Russian energy company Rosatom is now 70 per cent complete, according to Andrei Puchkov, General Director of Russia's state-owned Baltic Shipyard.
Earlier this week, Puchkov confirmed that work on the Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka has been proceeding as scheduled, and that the vessel will be handed over to Rosatom's icebreaking arm Atomflot before the end of 2026.
Chukotka is the fourth example in a class of vessels that were originally designed in the 1990s to replace Russia's ageing fleet of icebreakers, nearly all of which were still dependent on 1960s technology.
Design work the Project 22220 icebreakers progressed to the point that they became the largest vessels of their kind ever built, with each vessel displacing approximately 33,000 tonnes and measuring 173.3 metres long and 34 metres wide.
Power for the vessel will be provided by a pair of pressurised water reactors, each with a rated output of 175 MWt. The reactors will operate on 20 per cent enriched Uranium-235 and will have sufficient fuel for seven years of operations, ensuring fewer downtimes for refueling.
Resupply of the onboard provisions can meanwhile be done every six months, enabling extended icebreaking periods along vital sea lanes even during winter.
Onboard space will be available for 54 crewmembers and 21 other personnel. There will also be a helicopter deck with hangar.