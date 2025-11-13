Canadian Coast Guard takes delivery of new oceanographic science vessel

The Canadian Coast Guard took delivery of a new research vessel from Seaspan Shipyards on Thursday, November 13.
Classed as an "offshore oceanographic science vessel" (OOSV), CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk measure 88 metres long and will accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists.
The OOSV will be stationed at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Naalak Nappaaluk is equipped with a deck that can swap out different equipment modules based on mission requirements, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, multiple laboratories, a drop keel, and equipment for collecting and analysing information to better understand ocean ecosystems.
The vessel can also support search and rescue operations and environmental response, when needed.
The OOSV is the first in a planned class of three that Seaspan is building for the Canadian Coast Guard.
Naalak Nappaaluk replaces the research vessel CCGS Hudson, which was decommissioned earlier this year.