AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Research Vessel – CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk – Vard Marine & Seaspan Shipyards

This outstanding offshore oceanographic science vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) represents the largest dedicated science vessel in the CCG fleet and the first of a planned class of three.

Built by Seaspan Shipyards in Canada to a Vard Marine design, the vessel features Polar Class 6 ice capability, with a reinforced bow and ice belt enabling safe transit through first-year ice up to one metre thick in marginal Arctic zones without sacrificing speed or efficiency, supporting extended operations in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

The ship offers exceptional endurance – up to 84 days – with a 13,250-nautical-mile range at 12 knots. Scientific capabilities stand out, with the ship featuring multiple laboratories, an ocean sampling room, a marine mammal observation station, a drop keel, sonars, an A-frame, three winches, two cranes, and a modular deck for swapping equipment.

Naalak Nappaaluk significantly enhances Canada’s marine science presence in challenging waters.