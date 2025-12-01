VESSEL REVIEW | CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk – Canadian Coast Guard places large offshore science vessel into service

The Canadian Coast Guard recently took delivery of a new research vessel built by Seaspan Shipyards.

Designed by Vard Marine and classed as an "offshore oceanographic science vessel" (OOSV), the Lloyd’s Register-classed CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk will accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists.

The vessel was built in line with the Canadian Government’s national shipbuilding strategy, an objective of which is to help bolster Canada’s presence in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.