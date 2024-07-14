Finland, Canada, US to cooperate on icebreaker construction

The governments of Finland, the United States, and Canada have entered into an agreement for the construction of new polar icebreakers for use by the three countries as well as allies and partners. The cooperation, known as the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact, was announced on Thursday, July 11, as the leaders of the three countries met in Washington during an ongoing NATO summit.

If realised, the partnership will offer new opportunities for business and industry, the Office of the President of Finland said in a statement. It will also open markets for Finnish system and component suppliers for vessels built in the United States and Canada and for the modernisation of shipyards.