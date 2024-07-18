Workboat News Roundup | July 18 – Russian nuclear maintenance ship, Indian large research vessel and more

A new landing craft has been delivered to a UK operator as a buoy tender for a Pakistani port is launched in Turkey. Orders have been placed for workboats to support an Angolan port development project and a large research vessel to support India's ocean science initiatives. Finally, development has begun on a new type of vessel tasked with maintenance of nuclear reactors.
Harland and Wolff Marine Services (HMWS), a marine services affiliate of UK shipbuilder Harland and Wolff, recently acquired a new landing craft workboat. H&W Tean has already commenced operational sailings, transporting freight to and from the Isles of Scilly.
The vessel has a length of 24 metres and capacity for up to 90 tonnes of deck cargo. A hybrid propulsion system includes a battery mode that can be used in place of the onboard generators during nighttime to ensure reduced noise and emissions.
Turkish builder Med Marine has launched a new buoy handling vessel ordered by the Port Qasim Authority of Pakistan. The vessel will be delivered in fulfilment of a contract awarded to Med Marine in 2022.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 45 metres, a beam of 11.8 metres, a draught of 3.7 metres, and space for 16 crewmembers. The propulsion will deliver a speed of 12 knots.
Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a logistics and infrastructure company under Japan's Toyota Group, has placed orders for new vessels that will be handed over to the Angolan Ministry of Transport. The vessels will include two 28-metre ASD tugs, a 10-metre workboat, and a 19-metre pilot boat.
India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has placed an order for a new ocean research vessel (ORV) to be constructed by state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 89.5 metres, a beam of 18.8 metres, a depth of 12.5 metres, and a gross tonnage of 5,900. The propulsion will deliver a speed of 14 knots at 90 per cent MCR.
Baltic Shipyard, a division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new vessel designed for the maintenance of nuclear reactors used in marine propulsion. The lead vessel of the Project 22770 series is scheduled for commissioning in 2029 to replace the Project 1948 series of ships that were designed to perform the same role.