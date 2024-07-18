Workboat News Roundup | July 18 – Russian nuclear maintenance ship, Indian large research vessel and more

Harland and Wolff Marine Services (HMWS), a marine services affiliate of UK shipbuilder Harland and Wolff, recently acquired a new landing craft workboat. H&W Tean has already commenced operational sailings, transporting freight to and from the Isles of Scilly.

The vessel has a length of 24 metres and capacity for up to 90 tonnes of deck cargo. A hybrid propulsion system includes a battery mode that can be used in place of the onboard generators during nighttime to ensure reduced noise and emissions.