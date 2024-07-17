Indian marine science centre orders large research vessel

India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has placed an order for a new ocean research vessel (ORV) to be constructed by state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 89.5 metres, a beam of 18.8 metres, a depth of 12.5 metres, and a gross tonnage of 5,900. The propulsion will deliver a speed of 14 knots at 90 per cent MCR.