Indian marine science centre orders large research vessel

India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has placed an order for a new ocean research vessel (ORV) to be constructed by state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 89.5 metres, a beam of 18.8 metres, a depth of 12.5 metres, and a gross tonnage of 5,900. The propulsion will deliver a speed of 14 knots at 90 per cent MCR.
The ORV will be capable of underway swath multi-beam as well as geophysical seismic surveys in coastal seas and deep waters. It will also be able to carry out conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) profiling and water sampling operations such as biological sampling using vertical and horizontal methods through various nets.
The NCPOR vessel will also carry out surface and deep-sea mooring and data buoy operations, seabed sampling using corers and grabs, as well as rock dredging with chain bag dredges. It will also perform underway atmospheric observations, surface meteorological and current measurements, and collection of upper air data.
The ORV will be able to deploy and retrieve heavy test/protocol-type equipment and submersibles such as autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles. Scientists will be able to carry out analytical work and data processing on board. Training and educational facilities will also be available.