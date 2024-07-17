Toyota Tsusho orders vessels for port development project in Angola

Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a logistics and infrastructure company under Japan's Toyota Group, has placed orders for new vessels that will be handed over to the Angolan Ministry of Transport. The vessels will include two 28-metre ASD tugs, a 10-metre workboat, and a 19-metre pilot boat.

All four vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025. Once in service, they will be operated in Angola in support of a port development project in Namibe province.