US Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star returns to Seattle following Antarctic deployment

The US Coast Guard heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star recently returned home to Seattle following a 146-day Antarctic deployment in support of Operation Deep Freeze (ODF) 2026.

Polar Star departed Seattle on November 20, 2025, traveling more than 20,000 nautical miles through ocean and ice to complete ODF 2026.

ODF is the logistical support provided by the Department of War to the US National Science Foundation (NSF) managed US Antarctic Program (USAP).