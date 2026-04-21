US Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star returns to Seattle following Antarctic deployment

The US Coast Guard heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star recently returned home to Seattle following a 146-day Antarctic deployment in support of Operation Deep Freeze (ODF) 2026.
Polar Star departed Seattle on November 20, 2025, traveling more than 20,000 nautical miles through ocean and ice to complete ODF 2026.
ODF is the logistical support provided by the Department of War to the US National Science Foundation (NSF) managed US Antarctic Program (USAP).
While spending 62 days in Antarctic waters, Polar Star conducted multiple mission sets before departing the Antarctic region on March 8.
The cutter established a seven-mile (11-kilometre) long channel through fast ice up to eight feet (2.4 metres) thick and escorted a fuel tanker and container vessel through the ice in McMurdo Sound in order to resupply McMurdo Station.
Polar Star also escorted a tug with the 330-foot (100-metre) long NSF Discovery Pier for installation at McMurdo Station to provide a semi-permanent means to moor ships for the USAP.
Polar Star also supported the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources by completing sighting reports of fishing vessels in the Ross Sea. Through monitoring and documenting fishing activity, the crew helped ensure compliance with established regulations, protecting marine resources and US interests in one of the world’s most remote and scientifically significant regions.
While transiting home, Polar Star’s crew made port calls in Hobart, Australia and Wellington, New Zealand.