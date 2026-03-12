US Coast Guard icebreaker completes Antarctic deployment

The US Coast Guard heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star departed McMurdo Sound in Antarctica on March 1 after operating for 55 days below the Antarctic Circle and traveling 14,000 miles (23,000 kilometres) in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026.

During this same deployment, Polar Star assisted a cruise ship that had become trapped in pack ice.

A few days later, the icebreaker and her crew finished establishing a seven-mile (11-kilometre) channel through fast ice, creating a navigable route for vessels to reach McMurdo Station. Shortly after the route's establishment, Polar Star escorted the fuel tanker Stena Polaris into and out of Winter Quarter’s Bay through the brash ice-filled channel to deliver more than six million gallons (23 million litres) of fuel to McMurdo Station.