US Coast Guard heavy icebreaker departs for months-long deployment to Antarctica

As the US Coast Guard prepares to revitalise its icebreaking fleet, Polar Star remains the only US vessel capable of breaking a navigable channel through the ice to reach McMurdo Station, the largest Antarctic station and the logistics hub of the US Antarctic Program.

The coast guard said that each year, the cutter serves a vital role in ensuring surface access for fuel and supply ships through the Ross Sea to resupply the US Antarctic bases.

Polar Star was commissioned in 1976. The coast guard said that, despite reaching nearly 50 years of age, she remains the world’s most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker with the ability to produce up to 75,000 hp (56,000 kW).