US Coast Guard icebreaker assists stuck cruise ship in Arctic

The United States Coast Guard heavy icebreaker Polar Star has commenced icebreaking operations in the Southern Ocean in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026. On January 17, the vessel assisted a cruise ship that had become trapped in pack ice.

The Australian cruise ship Scenic Eclipse II contacted the Polar Star at approximately 23:00 local time on January 16. The vessel was stuck in ice approximately eight nautical miles (14.8 kilometres) from McMurdo Sound. The United States Coast Guard stated that the crew of the Polar Star conducted two close passes to break the ship free before escorting it four nautical miles (7.4 kilometres) to open water.

The Polar Star departed Seattle in November for its 29th deployment to Antarctica. This operation provides logistical support for the United States Antarctic programme, which is managed by the National Science Foundation.