US, Canada, Finland ink MOU on icebreaker collaboration

Officials from the US, Canada, and Finland have entered into a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalise the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact, an initiative that advances Arctic and polar icebreaker development by combining the three countries' collective knowledge, resources, and expertise.
The signing ceremony for the MOU was held in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 13. As the first initiative under the arrangement, the three countries will collaborate to build best-in-class Arctic and polar icebreakers and related capabilities.
The partners will also work together to develop an implementation plan to produce the vessels, supporting allies and partners with responsibilities in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.
Finnish President had earlier stated that the partnership will offer new opportunities for business and industry. It will also open markets for Finnish system and component suppliers for vessels built in the United States and Canada and for the modernisation of shipyards.
Also in line with the ICE Pact, Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie has confirmed plans to open a new facility in the United States. A White House statement said that, pending final site and partner selection, Davie's expansion will also include a "major investment" in a US shipyard.