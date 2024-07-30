Canadian shipbuilder to expand operations in US

Davie said its plans are also aligned with the ICE Pact, a trilateral collaboration between the US, Canada, and Finland announced on July 11. The ICE Pact will enhance the production of in-demand polar icebreakers in participating countries boosting economic, climate and national security, while supporting vital shared interests in the contested polar regions.

Currently, Davie is building new heavy icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard. Davie is also the owner of Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, which Davie said has built more than 50 per cent of the current global icebreaker fleet.

A White House statement said that, pending final site and partner selection, Davie's expansion will also include a "major investment" in a US shipyard.