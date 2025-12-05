Davie Defense closes acquisition of Gulf Copper's Texas shipyard

Davie Defense has closed its acquisition of Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation’s shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas.
The completion of the transaction includes all required US Government approvals, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
As part of the Inocea Group, the acquisition makes Davie Defense the newest specialised shipbuilder in the United States — backed by Davie Shipbuilding in Canada and Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.
Davie said the acquisition reinforces Inocea’s presence in the US as Davie Defense advances its capabilities and prepares to compete for major shipbuilding programs.
Gulf Copper will continue to operate as a repair and fabrication centre, backed by its management team and workforce, who will remain in place.
Kai Skvarla, CEO of Davie Defense, will assume the role of CEO of Gulf Copper, with current CEO Steve Hale staying on in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.
The acquisition fulfilled the commitment Davie made in July 2024 to explore a permanent presence in the United States.
Davie said the acquisition would support national priorities such as the US Maritime Action Plan and the Ships for America Act, as well as align with the US Coast Guard Arctic security cutter program, which aims to rapidly deliver new Arctic-ready icebreakers.