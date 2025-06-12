Canadian shipbuilder Davie to acquire additional yard facilities in Texas as part of US expansion

Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie has said that it intends to acquire shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur in Texas from Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation, a company specialising in ship repair, construction, and marine services.

The transaction is still subject to financial, legal, and regulatory closing conditions, as well as land lease negotiations with the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees. Once complete, Davie expects to finalise the acquisition in summer 2025.