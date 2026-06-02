Davie Defense breaks ground on $1b modernisation of Gulf Copper Shipyards in Texas

Davie Defense has broken ground on the modernisation of the Gulf Copper shipbuilding facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur in Texas.

The first phase of the shipyard upgrade, which overall could reach US$1 billion, is scheduled for completion in 2028. Davie Defense said this would coincide with the beginning of construction of the first of three of five Arctic security cutters (ASCs) for the US Coast Guard.

The first two ASCs will be built at Davie Defense affiliate Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, with delivery of the first ship scheduled for 2028.