US Coast Guard completes contract awards for 11 new medium icebreakers

The US Coast Guard has completed the award of contracts for the construction of a new class of 11 medium icebreakers.

The coast guard said the contract awarded on Wednesday, February 11, will build on previous awards announced on December 29, 2025, and will deliver 11 Arctic security cutters (ASCs), which will form the backbone of a modern US icebreaker fleet.

Davie Defense will construct two ASCs at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland and three domestically. A multi-purpose icebreaker (MPI) design developed jointly by Canada's Seaspan Shipyards and Finland's Aker Arctic has been selected to serve as the basis for the ASCs.