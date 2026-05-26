IMO finalises new safety code for autonomous ships

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), through its Maritime Safety Committee, has finalised and adopted the non-mandatory International Code of Safety for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) Code.

The MASS Code aims to address the functions needed for safe, secure, and environmentally sound operations of MASS insofar as they are not adequately or fully addressed in other applied IMO instruments, while ensuring that required safety levels are maintained when implementing remote controlled or autonomous operation of key functions.

The MASS Code is intended as supplementary to other IMO instruments, including SOLAS, and provides a regulatory framework for remotely controlled and autonomous ship operations.