COLUMN | Where will increasing automation take the towing industry? [Tug Times]

In a recent wide-ranging interview with SeaNews, Adam Dennett, CEO of SpecTec, claimed that digital tools should be designed to augment human decision-making, not replace it.

I hope the reporter made a mistake when quoting Mr Dennett as saying, “Automating routine, manual tasks like data entry and reporting reduces cognitive load, contributes to fatigue and distracts crew from their core responsibilities.” I think we know what he was trying to say.

He went on to claim that the gains are tangible, whilst admitting that a lack of standardised data restricts AI and advanced analytics. He also stated there needs to be a commitment from regulators to support and acknowledge the standards that are developed as an industry benchmark, which sounds a bit like telling the regulators to shut up and do as they are told by the software developers.