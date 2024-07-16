Tug News Roundup | July 16 – Brazilian escort tug, Chinese electric newbuilding and more

Deliveries include tugs for separate owners in Brazil and Italy. Chinese and Turkish yard float out new vessels for escort and ship handling use. Finally, a US operator places an order for four multi-role tugs.
Turkish builder Med Marine has launched a new terminal escort tug ordered by Igmar, a subsidiary of Greek marine services provider the Spanopolous Group. Upon completion, the Robert Allan Ltd-designed tug will measure 28 by 13 metres and will be capable of a bollard pull of 75 tonnes and a speed of 12 knots.
The tug will have both forward and aft winches as well as Fifi1 equipment. Space will be available for up to 10 crewmembers.
Italian towage operator Rimorchiatori Laziali has taken delivery of a new tug that will perform escort, ship handling, and general towage work. Named Pellegron, the RINA-classed newbuild will be operated in the Arabian Gulf.
The Robert Allan Ltd-designed tug has an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a moulded depth of 5.35 metres, and a maximum draught of six metres. Two diesel engines will deliver a bollard pull of 80 tonnes and a free running speed of 13 knots.
The tug is equipped for operations over the bow and stern, with a powerful escort winch at the bow for escorting and ship handling operations, and a towing winch, towing pins, and rounded transom at the stern for towing.
Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard of China has launched a new electric tug for local owner the Nanjing Port Group. The will be fitted with azimuthing thrusters and will be operated primarily in the Yangtze River Basin.
The electric propulsion system will include a lithium iron phosphate battery, a DC power distribution system, and permanent magnet motors. The tug will be capable of low-noise operations, making it ideal for use near the residential areas that line the Yangtze River.
Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons has expanded its fleet of escort tugs with the completion of a new vessel by its own shipbuilding arm in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state. WS Dorado is the fifth in a series of tugs that also includes WS Rosalvo, which was delivered in 2023.
The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has been awarded a contract to construct four new ship assist and escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine. The vessels will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities with delivery scheduled for 2026.