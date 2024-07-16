Tug News Roundup | July 16 – Brazilian escort tug, Chinese electric newbuilding and more

Italian towage operator Rimorchiatori Laziali has taken delivery of a new tug that will perform escort, ship handling, and general towage work. Named Pellegron, the RINA-classed newbuild will be operated in the Arabian Gulf.

The Robert Allan Ltd-designed tug has an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a moulded depth of 5.35 metres, and a maximum draught of six metres. Two diesel engines will deliver a bollard pull of 80 tonnes and a free running speed of 13 knots.

The tug is equipped for operations over the bow and stern, with a powerful escort winch at the bow for escorting and ship handling operations, and a towing winch, towing pins, and rounded transom at the stern for towing.