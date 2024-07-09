Florida yard to build four escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has been awarded a contract to construct four new ship assist and escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine. The vessels will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities with delivery scheduled for 2026.

The tugs will be built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each will have an LOA of 84 feet ( metres), a moulded beam of 42 feet ( metres), a draught of 18.58 feet ( metres), and accommodations for eight crewmembers. Two Caterpillar 3516E 3,500hp (kW) engines will drive Schottel rudder propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 86.2 tonnes and a speed of 12 knots.