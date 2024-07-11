Brazilian operator acquires fifth escort tug in series

Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons has expanded its fleet of escort tugs with the completion of a new vessel by its own shipbuilding arm in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state. WS Dorado is the fifth in a series of tugs that also includes WS Rosalvo, which was delivered in 2023.
The new tug will support berthing and unberthing operations at the Ponta da Madeira, Itaqui, and Alumar terminals facilities in São Luís, Maranhão. It will operate alongside its sisters in assisting large ships exporting iron ore.
WS Dorado measures 24 by 13 metres and is powered by two box- and keel-cooled Caterpillar 3516 2,525kW diesel engines that drive Kongsberg Maritime azimuthing thrusters housing 3,000mm fixed-pitch propellers. The propulsion system delivers a bollard pull of 90 tonnes and a speed of 11 knots.
The engines are fitted with an exhaust gas aftertreatment system, ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations. According to Wilson Sons, the tug generates 75 per cent fewer NOx particles compared to conventionally-powered counterparts while the twin fins incorporated into the hull ensure a hydrodynamic design that reduces fuel consumption over the same sailing distances by around 14 per cent, thus lowering CO2 emissions.
The exterior deck has no obstructions due to the escort winch being installed flush within the deck to minimise corrosion and water buildup. The wheelhouse windows are made of high impact-resistant safety glass but are large enough to ensure there are no blind spots.
The mast is foldable for ease of maintenance. The tug is also capable of firefighting thanks to the installation of a Fifi1 pump with a flow rate of 2,400 cubic metres per hour.