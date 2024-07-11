Brazilian operator acquires fifth escort tug in series

Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons has expanded its fleet of escort tugs with the completion of a new vessel by its own shipbuilding arm in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state. WS Dorado is the fifth in a series of tugs that also includes WS Rosalvo, which was delivered in 2023.

The new tug will support berthing and unberthing operations at the Ponta da Madeira, Itaqui, and Alumar terminals facilities in São Luís, Maranhão. It will operate alongside its sisters in assisting large ships exporting iron ore.