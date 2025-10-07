Russian Marine Rescue Service's newest tug wraps up sea trials

In the summer and autumn months, the tug will be able to independently navigate through thin first-year Arctic ice up to 80 cm thick. In the winter-spring period, the vessel can navigate through ice up to 60 cm thick. In finer ice conditions of freezing non-Arctic seas, the vessel can be operated year-round.

The Project NE025 tugs are also capable of deploying oil spill response equipment even without their hulls coming into contact with spilled oil on the surface of the water, thus ensuring greater safety for their crews. For firefighting, each tug relies on a main engine-driven pump and two foam/water monitors that can be controlled remotely from the wheelhouse.