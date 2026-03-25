Florida yard launches second tug in series ordered by Saltchuk Marine

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has launched the second unit in a new series of four ship assist and escort tugs ordered from the company by Saltchuk Marine.

All four tugs will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities with deliveries scheduled for 2026. The first tug in the series was launched in December.

The tugs were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Upon completion, each will have an LOA of 84 feet (26 metres), a moulded beam of 42 feet (13 metres), a draught of 18.58 feet (5.66 metres), and accommodation for eight crewmembers.