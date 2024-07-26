VESSEL REVIEW | Konna Star – Versatile harbour and spill response tug to serve India’s Deendayal Port

Udupi CSL, a subsidiary of Indian state-owned shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard (CSL), recently handed over a new harbour tug to Polestar Maritime. Named Konna Star, the tug was built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).

“It is the first harbour tug built in India that conforms to ocean-going parameters of tugs with a bollard pull above 70 tonnes,” Vinit Badani, Director of Polestar Maritime, told Baird Maritime. “It utilises a RAL 33-metre (110-foot) tug design that has been adapted for the unique requirements of Indian ports. We ensured that the tug was suitable for a broad range of operations such as harbour and deep-sea towage, firefighting, and salvage.”