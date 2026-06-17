New Ferretti chief shuts down investor claims over "golden power" rule breach

The new head of Italian yacht-maker Ferretti on Wednesday rejected arguments from the company’s second-largest investor over an alleged breach of golden power rules designed to shield strategic assets following a shareholder vote last month that appointed a new board.

Czech investor KKCG Maritime urged the Italian Government to act in the wake of a feud that saw Ferretti shareholders side with China's Weichai Group to end Alberto Galassi's 12-year tenure as CEO, replacing him with Stassi Anastassov.

"The problem is not a fact-based problem. Nothing has really changed. I am as independent as the previous CEO was," said Anastassov, a former Procter Gamble executive, during a press briefing in Milan.