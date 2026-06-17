New Ferretti chief shuts down investor claims over "golden power" rule breach

The new head of Italian yacht-maker Ferretti on Wednesday rejected arguments from the company’s second-largest investor over an alleged breach of golden power rules designed to shield strategic assets following a shareholder vote last month that appointed a new board.
Czech investor KKCG Maritime urged the Italian Government to act in the wake of a feud that saw Ferretti shareholders side with China's Weichai Group to end Alberto Galassi's 12-year tenure as CEO, replacing him with Stassi Anastassov.
"The problem is not a fact-based problem. Nothing has really changed. I am as independent as the previous CEO was," said Anastassov, a former Procter Gamble executive, during a press briefing in Milan.
KKCG Maritime raised its stake in Ferretti to about 23 per cent, aiming to confirm Galassi and reshape a board dominated by representatives of Weichai.
The Chinese group has a 39.5 per cent stake. Italy is investigating whether China-led investors breached golden power rules in place to protect strategic assets by not revealing their full shareholding to Italian authorities, three government officials have told Reuters.
Anastassov said the company was not informed of any probe. "I am totally happy if there is an investigation because there is nothing and we would support any fact finding," he said.
Anastassov also pointed out that the company has decided to shut down its small defence business in 2024 on the basis of a unanimous decision of the previous board.
KKCG has said this division brought Ferretti within the scope of Italy's golden power rules.
"We are not actively selling anything sensitive today," said the executive, adding that the company only has some maintenance contracts for patrol vessels it had delivered in the past remaining in place.
"There is no order intake," he said.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)