Italy reviews potential "golden power" breach by Ferretti's Chinese investors

The Italian Government is assessing a request by Czech investor KKCG Maritime to check whether investors in yacht maker Ferretti have breached golden power rules designed to shield strategic assets, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday.

"A request has been received and is currently being considered by the relevant departments" at the defence and industry ministries, Urso said, adding that officials were working quickly.

The request comes a day after shareholders in Ferretti sided with China's Weichai Group in a shareholder feud, ending CEO Alberto Galassi's 12-year tenure as they named a new board. The meeting had been called to decide whether control of Ferretti should remain with Weichai, its largest shareholder, or shift to a slate of appointees backed by KKCG.