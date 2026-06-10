KKCG targets Chinese group's voting rights in Ferretti court fight

KKCG Maritime, the Czech investor in Italy's Ferretti, said on Wednesday it had filed a legal challenge seeking the urgent suspension of key resolutions adopted at the yacht builder's latest shareholder meeting, including the appointment of the board.

In the filing with a court in the Italian city of Bologna, KKCG Maritime also demanded a fresh vote count, arguing that voting rights held by China’s Weichai Group should have been suspended under Italy’s "golden powers" rules governing strategic assets.

KKCG owns a stake of around 23 per cent in Ferretti, while the Chinese group holds 39.5 per cent.