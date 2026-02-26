Four Seasons Yachts takes delivery of 95-suite newbuild

US-based Four Seasons Yachts took delivery of its newest ultra-luxury vessel earlier this week.
Four Seasons I was built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, which claims she is also the world’s first intelligent ultra-luxury vessel.
The ship was developed by Fincantieri Ingenium, the joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech and Accenture. Fincantieri said she was built on an integrated digital architecture that utilises artificial intelligence and real‑time data to support safer and more efficient operations.
The vessel's open, scalable design will allow the integration of new functionalities and technologies as they emerge without compromising the onboard experience for guests, the builder added.
Four Seasons I has a length of 207 metres, a gross tonnage of 34,000, 95 exclusive suites, and a selection of areas including terraces and open-air spaces. One suite boasts 457 square metres of combined indoor-outdoor space.
Construction is underway on Four Seasons II, the second ship in the series. Her delivery is scheduled for 2027 while her inaugural sailings will be in 2028.