Four Seasons Yachts takes delivery of 95-suite newbuild

US-based Four Seasons Yachts took delivery of its newest ultra-luxury vessel earlier this week.

Four Seasons I was built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, which claims she is also the world’s first intelligent ultra-luxury vessel.

The ship was developed by Fincantieri Ingenium, the joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech and Accenture. Fincantieri said she was built on an integrated digital architecture that utilises artificial intelligence and real‑time data to support safer and more efficient operations.