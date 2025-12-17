Four Seasons Yachts' new vessel completes first round of sea trials

Four Seasons Yachts’ new luxury yacht Four Seasons I has completed its first round of sea trials following its departure from the shipyard in Ancona, Italy.
The yacht operator said the five-day testing period, conducted from November 27 to December 1, involved more than 60 complex assessments of the vessel's propulsion, navigation, and safety systems.
A team of 343, including representatives from Fincantieri, Kongsberg, and classification society DNV, participated in the trials. The testing schedule included a six-hour endurance run at 100 per cent propulsion power to confirm reliability under maximum load.
Four Seasons Yachts highlighted that the vessel utilises a DC power grid designed to improve energy efficiency. It added that the yacht has been designed with extensive noise and vibration reduction measures, including heavy insulation in technical areas and floating floors in guest suites and public spaces.
Søren Krosgaard, Vice President of New Build for Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, noted the significance of seeing the vessel operate in open water after years of planning.
A second trial is scheduled for early January 2026, which will focus on navigation performance and further acoustic refinements.