Ferretti orders slide by a third as global tensions rock yacht market

Italian yacht builder Ferretti's order intake declined by a third in the first quarter, weighed down by global uncertainty and the conflict in the Middle East, it said on Tuesday.

The company expects its full-year net revenue from new yachts to come between €1.25 billion and €1.265 billion ($1.45 billion and $1.47 billion), which would be slightly higher than last year's €1.23 billion.

Last week, China's Weichai Group won shareholder support in a vote that ended Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi's 12-year tenure. However, Czech investor KKCG Maritime, which led the challenge to Weichai, appealed the validity of the decision, extending uncertainty over the company's governance.